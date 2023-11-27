Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,918 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,489,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,679,000 after buying an additional 3,033,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 944,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

