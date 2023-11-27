Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $185.51

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.03.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,758 shares of company stock worth $15,782,935. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $193.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

