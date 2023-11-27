Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BDIV)

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at C$18.14 on Monday. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of C$16.74 and a 1-year high of C$18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.83.

