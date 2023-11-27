Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance
Shares of BBU.UN traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$20.74. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,303. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$16.86 and a 52 week high of C$29.81.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Business Partners
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Give up the OPEC fight with these 3 stocks, Buffett-certified
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.