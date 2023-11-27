Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of BBU.UN traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$20.74. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,303. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$16.86 and a 52 week high of C$29.81.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

