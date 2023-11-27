Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

BEP.UN stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.19. The firm has a market cap of C$9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$27.43 and a 1-year high of C$44.13.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Renewable Partners

In other Brookfield Renewable Partners news, Director Stephen Westwell purchased 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.58 per share, with a total value of C$50,988.00. In other news, Director Louis Maroun bought 1,100 shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,287.00. Also, Director Stephen Westwell bought 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.58 per share, with a total value of C$50,988.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

