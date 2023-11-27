BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

