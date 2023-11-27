BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $293.75. The company had a trading volume of 179,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,616. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $226.16 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

