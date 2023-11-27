BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $20.54 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 15.3% in the second quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 62,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Visa by 93.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE V traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.03. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $254.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

