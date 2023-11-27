BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $7.60 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $694,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,988 shares of company stock worth $2,364,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 250,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,643. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

