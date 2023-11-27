BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.13% of CACI International worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CACI International by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Trading Down 0.2 %

CACI traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,596. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $275.79 and a twelve month high of $359.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.