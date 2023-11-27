BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 6,565 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,506,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.