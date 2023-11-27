BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 381.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.27. 609,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,937. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

