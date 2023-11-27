BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,288. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

