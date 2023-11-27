BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,542 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $389.64. 11,241,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,216,250. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $393.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

