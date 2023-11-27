BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 160 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after acquiring an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.75. 282,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.52. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $335.53.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

