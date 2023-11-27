BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,618 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.06. 6,118,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,816,965. The stock has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

