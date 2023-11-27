BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,296 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,873,809. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

