BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,718 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 273,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

