BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 3,016 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.07% of Nordson worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,847. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.84.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,446. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

