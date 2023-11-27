BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 4,773 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Corning by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,816. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

