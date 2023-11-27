BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 851 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Chevron by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $143.52. 1,951,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319,554. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

