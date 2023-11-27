BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

