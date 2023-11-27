BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

