Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 133,773 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 287.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,773 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,220,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after acquiring an additional 902,324 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.84. 232,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,565. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

