Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 16,335 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,406,397.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock valued at $346,566,109 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.15. 1,799,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

