Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 18,687 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $115.95. 583,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,773,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

