Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 5,649 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 85,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,644. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

