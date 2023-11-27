Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 70,301 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 191.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,301 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,895,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,231,000 after buying an additional 85,639 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,096,000 after buying an additional 259,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,522,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after buying an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.82. 35,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,219. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.