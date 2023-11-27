Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.63. 1,252,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219,152. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $161.91 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

