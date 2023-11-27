Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 701,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,529. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.