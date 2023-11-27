Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $490.96. The company had a trading volume of 406,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,247. The company has a market capitalization of $189.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.