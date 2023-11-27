Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 4,502 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.98. 685,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

