Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 5,605 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.47. 894,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,876. The company has a market cap of $471.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.21 and its 200 day moving average is $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $254.98.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

