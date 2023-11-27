Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 6,415 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after acquiring an additional 565,067 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,370,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,851. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

