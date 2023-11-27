Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 717 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after buying an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 172,761 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.50. 270,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,202. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

