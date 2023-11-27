Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 141,684 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $187,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 146,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.