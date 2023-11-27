Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.80. 151,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,825. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

