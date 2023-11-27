Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.05. The company had a trading volume of 175,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,819. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.