Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 158,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 922,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,309,000 after buying an additional 92,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,927,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

