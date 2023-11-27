Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after buying an additional 618,478 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,150,000 after buying an additional 198,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.69. 152,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,878. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

