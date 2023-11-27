Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 97,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,845. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile
The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US High Profitability ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Give up the OPEC fight with these 3 stocks, Buffett-certified
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.