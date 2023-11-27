Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,672 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 753,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,858. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

