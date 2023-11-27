Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,675,000 after buying an additional 221,708 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,230,000 after acquiring an additional 171,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.68. 39,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,412. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.80 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

