Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 79,838 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. 274,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,333. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.