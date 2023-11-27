Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 79,838 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.
BHP Group Price Performance
NYSE BHP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. 274,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,333. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Give up the OPEC fight with these 3 stocks, Buffett-certified
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.