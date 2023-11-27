Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 11,472 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24.1% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,581. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

