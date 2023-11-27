Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 12,773 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 58,493 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

