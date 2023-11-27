Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 13,695 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $128.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

