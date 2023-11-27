Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 21,058 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at $103,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,340,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,632,719. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

