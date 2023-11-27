Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,513 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.60. 129,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

