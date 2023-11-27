Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,809 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. 84,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.